Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $101.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.49.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.