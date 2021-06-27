DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $47,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.54 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

