Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 26,477 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.