Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 7,054 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $348.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,227 shares of company stock valued at $188,354,375. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

