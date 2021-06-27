Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.61 Million in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

