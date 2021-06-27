Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 54,246 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 247.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,246 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

