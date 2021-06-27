Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.46 Million

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce $67.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.61 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $270.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.09 million to $271.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.86 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $301.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

DEA opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,090.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,055,510 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.