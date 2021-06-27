Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Head to Head Review

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Healthpeak Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.40 $11.96 million $1.26 17.17 Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.14 $413.56 million $1.64 20.73

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Easterly Government Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Healthpeak Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 6.85% 1.32% 0.71% Healthpeak Properties 13.47% -1.56% -0.74%

Risk & Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Easterly Government Properties and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 1 6 0 2.86 Healthpeak Properties 1 5 8 0 2.50

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $32.79, indicating a potential downside of 3.53%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Easterly Government Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

