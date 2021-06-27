Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 1,622,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,259. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

