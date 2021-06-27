Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

EBC opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,903,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

