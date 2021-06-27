ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECN. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.35%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

