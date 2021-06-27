Electrum Dark Hits Market Capitalization of $6,577.76 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $6,577.76 and $66.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

