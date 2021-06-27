Elemental Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. VirnetX makes up about 1.1% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned 0.43% of VirnetX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 362,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 866,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 500,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $321.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.56.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

