EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,750 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.63. 934,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

