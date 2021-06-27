Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 361,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,647,000 after acquiring an additional 70,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

