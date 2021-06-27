Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

