Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.