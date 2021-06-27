Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) PT Lowered to $26.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.05 and a beta of 1.48. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

