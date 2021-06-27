Enigma Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00366774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003087 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015503 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.16 or 0.00946167 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.