Enjin Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $793.92 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $793.92 million and $63.41 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.77 or 0.00580566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.