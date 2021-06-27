Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ensign Energy Services traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 1292236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

