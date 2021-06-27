Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,557 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 277.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 125,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Match Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

