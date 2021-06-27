Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $748,000 in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of Syros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.57 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

