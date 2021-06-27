Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,600 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 130.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in James River Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,114,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,086,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.