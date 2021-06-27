Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 274.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,989,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

