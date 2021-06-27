Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

