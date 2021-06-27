Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

