Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $915.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $856.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQIX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $864.48.

EQIX stock opened at $783.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

