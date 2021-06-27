ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on July 14th

ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ASX:ZYAU) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.