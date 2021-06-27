Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 140% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $280,390.37 and $344.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00571858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036465 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

