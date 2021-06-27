Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Euronav by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,008,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Euronav by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

