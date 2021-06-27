Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,320,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $200,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $80.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.