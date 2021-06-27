Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce sales of $148.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $156.60 million. Exterran posted sales of $171.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $647.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.10 million to $655.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.17 million, with estimates ranging from $745.60 million to $862.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $34,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,146.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew James Way purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exterran by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

