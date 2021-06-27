Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.93

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.93 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 142303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

The company has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

