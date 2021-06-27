F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $189.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,124. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

