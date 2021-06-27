F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 55,841 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $90,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,101 shares of company stock worth $3,214,124 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $189.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

