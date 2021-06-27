Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,800 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Fastenal worth $32,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. 4,063,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,603. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.