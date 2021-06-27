Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 22,018 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,018 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.