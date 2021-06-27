Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,294,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after buying an additional 429,096 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $169.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

