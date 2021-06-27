Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.31 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

