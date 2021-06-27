Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 224.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Proofpoint worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $320,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $173.37 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

