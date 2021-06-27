Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 22,369 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

