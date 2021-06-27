Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10,020.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £100.20 ($130.91) and last traded at £100.15 ($130.85), with a volume of 43170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,902 ($129.37).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a market cap of £22.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,517.90.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.