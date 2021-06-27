Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 1-Year High at $10,020.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £100.20 ($130.91) and last traded at £100.15 ($130.85), with a volume of 43170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,902 ($129.37).

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,517.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

