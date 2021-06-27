FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,098 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FibroGen by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after buying an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FGEN opened at $27.67 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

