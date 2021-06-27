Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.