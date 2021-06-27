Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.97. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 107,890 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

