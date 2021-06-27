Financial Comparison: Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) versus ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE)

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vallourec has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vallourec and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallourec -39.32% -63.70% -5.35% ABCO Energy -22.44% N/A -40.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vallourec and ABCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallourec 0 0 1 0 3.00 ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vallourec and ABCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallourec $3.71 billion 0.11 -$1.38 billion ($0.10) -69.80 ABCO Energy $1.16 million 0.96 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vallourec.

About Vallourec

Vallourec S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons. Its oil and gas market services include assistance in lowering tubes, inspecting connections, and supervising assembly; inventory management, advisory, and training services; tube coating and welding services; integrated solutions for the subsea line pipe market comprising welding, coating, insulation, logistics, and service agreements; tube inspection, maintenance, and repair services; on-site services; preparation for drilling operations; well coordination and supply services based on the drilling programs; and repair services for its products and thread tubes. The company's power generation market products and services comprise seamless tubes for boilers and steam generators. Its industrial market products and services include tubes and hollow bars, as well as circular, square, rectangular, and octagonal sections; tubular solutions for infrastructure construction; tubes and rings to manufacture cranes, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and hydraulic cylinders; and tubes and axles for automotive manufacturers. The company is also involved in the iron ore production business; and various projects concerning renewable energies. Vallourec S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

