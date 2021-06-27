Financial Contrast: BigCommerce (BIGC) versus The Competition

BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BigCommerce to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million -$37.56 million -59.07 BigCommerce Competitors $1.90 billion $334.18 million 55.24

BigCommerce’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46% BigCommerce Competitors -39.93% -60.32% -3.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BigCommerce and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 2 11 5 0 2.17 BigCommerce Competitors 2167 11372 21259 607 2.57

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.69%. Given BigCommerce’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BigCommerce competitors beat BigCommerce on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

