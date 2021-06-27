Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Findev stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Findev has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41.
Findev Company Profile
